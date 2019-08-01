Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear gives insight into Marcelo Bielsa's thinking and hints at 'twists and turns' before transfer deadline

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has given an insight into the current thinking of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and hinted at 'twists and turns' before the transfer window shuts.

Kinnear was tonight speaking at a Q and A event at Elland Road, where first team players Kiko Casilla, Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas answered supporters' questions.

The MD said the manager and his squad had bounced back from last season's play-off semi-final disappointment and were out to rectify it in the 2019/20 Championship season.

"This season is obviously very important," he said.

"First it's our centenary, 100 years of Leeds and we want to make it a season that's extra special.

"Across the summer the overriding mood to start with was one of deep disappointment, last season finished in a way none of us wanted to, but what I was impressed by was how Marcelo and the players immediately picked themselves up straight away and decided there was unfinished business to do and they were going to right the wrongs of last season."

According to Kinnear, Bielsa believes he can get more out of his squad in his second season in charge and has high hopes for the contributions of some of the Leeds youngsters.

And there was a hint at potential transfer activity before next Thursday's deadline.

"There's a real confidence at Thorp Arch, they've worked harder than ever before," said Kinnear.

"Marcelo is absolutely adamant that the players he's got are all going to be better than they were last season.

"He's expecting breakthrough seasons from some of our younger players, I think you'll see the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke really step up. We've seen Jack Harrison already in pre-season emerging as a real talent.

"We have some new signings in Helder (Costa), who should be one of the best players in the league and I think a real hidden gem in Ben White at centre-half.

"There still may be some twists and turns before the window is over but we're very happy with the squad as it is at the moment.

"Marcelo is confident and we share his confidence."

Kinnear finished his address by lauding the 'absolutely overwhelming' support the club received during their tour of Australia, the 'enthusiasm' for the new kits and issued a plea for unity and positivity during the new season.

"We know under Marcelo we play swashbuckling football that we all enjoyed, there will be limited focus on defence, it'll be all out attack and we'll try to win every game and what we do know is that it'll be played out in front of a packed Elland Road," he said.

"We were at our best last season when the club was truly united.

"If we're truly united this season and don't let negativity creep in and stick behind the team and stick behind Marcelo then I think we're going to get a reward we all deserve."