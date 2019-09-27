Leeds United make January transfer window striker plans, Liverpool icon names Marcelo Bielsa's best attribute - Championship gossip
The weekend is almost here, which means a return of Championship football after a number of sides were involved in Carabao action in the midweek. Leeds United will be glad of their week off, and will head to Charlton Athletic confident of claiming three points over Lee Bowyer's recently promoted sides.
The Whites haven't beaten the Addicks in their last five attempts, but stand an excellent chance on Saturday with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm. As always, there's been plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, as sides look to plot their way out of the division in what is shaping up to be an enthralling season. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and rumours from the Championship...
1. Bluesbirds dealt major injury blow
Cardiff City have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the weekend, with forward Isaac Vassell suffering a thigh injury which could see him out of action for as long as eight weeks. (Wales Online)
2. Swans manager speaks out over player's comments
Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has urged winger Kristoffer Peterson to knuckle down and adjust to the club's playing style, after the summer signing claimed he was frustrated with his lack of game time in an interview. (The 72)
Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is said to be 'on the verge' of losing his job with the Potters ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest, with ex-Celtic boss Martin O'Neill among the favourites for the position (Sky Sports)