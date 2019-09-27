Leeds United make January transfer window striker plans, Liverpool icon names Marcelo Bielsa's best attribute - Championship gossip

The Whites haven't beaten the Addicks in their last five attempts, but stand an excellent chance on Saturday with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm. As always, there's been plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, as sides look to plot their way out of the division in what is shaping up to be an enthralling season. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and rumours from the Championship...

1. Bluesbirds dealt major injury blow Cardiff City have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the weekend, with forward Isaac Vassell suffering a thigh injury which could see him out of action for as long as eight weeks. (Wales Online)

2. Swans manager speaks out over player's comments Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has urged winger Kristoffer Peterson to knuckle down and adjust to the club's playing style, after the summer signing claimed he was frustrated with his lack of game time in an interview. (The 72)

3. Cottagers chase starlet compensation Fulham are said to be demanding a 7m compensation fee from Liverpool for wonderkid Harvey Elliot, 16, who joined the Reds without them having to pay a penny over the summer. (The Times)

4. Potters tipped for imminent departure Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is said to be 'on the verge' of losing his job with the Potters ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest, with ex-Celtic boss Martin O'Neill among the favourites for the position (Sky Sports)

