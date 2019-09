The rumour mill is continuing to churn away in the background, and there's plenty of Championship chat doing the rounds to kick off the new week. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the divisions...

1. Tigers snap up free agent striker Hull City have completed the signing of free agent striker Norbert Balogh, who has been capped twice for Hungary and last played for Serie A side Palermo. (BBC Sport)

2. Ex-Boro boss speaks out on club exit Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has opened up on his exit from the club at the end of last season, claiming that he has an 'enormous respect' for their owner despite not having his contract extended. (The 72)

3. Manager reveals reason behind Swans snub German manager Michael Kollner has claimed he was in the 'final two' to get the Swansea City job, but lost out to Steve Cooper on account of his mediocre spoken English. (Wales Online)

4. Baggies ace hails Hawthorns fortress West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers has contended that his side, who are unbeaten at home this season, will be right in the mix for promotion due to their 'fortress' at the Hawthorns. (Birmingham Mail)

