Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe sends rousing message to Whites support ahead of play-off push

Former Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe has sent a rousing message to Whites supporters ahead of the club's play-off push.

United make the trip to Ipswich Town this weekend in the final game of the Championship campaign.

Leeds, though, have already secured their spot in the end of season play-offs and now have a second chance at promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing out on the top two.

Norwich City and Sheffield United have already sealed promotion, with Marcelo Bielsa's men looking to join them and end a 15-year wait for top flight football.

Whites legend Radebe took to his personal twitter account to send a clear message, saying: "If there’s one club that deserves to go up is @LUFC.

"(A) great season, never mind the play-offs. We (are) still going up #MOT.

"Especially after (the) Villa game. Come on Leeds, let’s finish with the bang."