Leeds United legend Billy Bremner to have street named after him

Leeds United legend Billy Bremner could be about to have a street named after him.

A street in the Raploch area of Stirling could be named Billy Bremner Way, reports the Daily Record.

According to the newspaper, Stirling Council planners revealed that it was one of the names in consideration one of the streets in new housing developments.

Bremner already has an area named after him here in Leeds.

A statue of the Scottish player has been a permanent fixture in Bremner Square since 1999.

Bremner played for Leeds United from 1959 to 1976.

During his time, the most successful period in the club's history, he won the First Division, Second Division. Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, FA Cup in 1972, League Cup and Charity Shield.

In 1975 they came lost out to Bayern Munich in the European Cup Final.

Bremner died in December 1997.

In 2006, he was voted Leeds United's greatest player of all time.

