Leeds United leave it late as Mateusz Bogusz strikes to claim five-goal thriller against Millwall

Leeds United’s Under-23s made a winning start to the season as Mateusz Bogusz struck in the 95th minute to earn a 3-2 victory over Millwall.

Carlos Corberan called up a strong side for the Professional Development League curtain raiser at Thorp Arch as Helder Costa, Gjanni Alioski, Illan Meslier and Jack Clarke all started the fixture.

The afternoon got off to a sluggish start as both sides eased their way into the early-season contest. Leeds, though, moved through the gears and took hold of the clash in the 38th minute after good work from Alioski on the left.

The Macedonian cut inside his man and found defender Pascal Struijk all alone in the box as he swept home to break the deadlock.

United added to their lead following the break as substitute Eddie Nketiah completed a lovely move to double the advantage.

Clarke raced away from the Whites’ defence and played Jordan Stevens into space on the left with the winger gathering to cross low for the Arsenal loanee who rifled home into the bottom corner.

The Whites were well worth their lead but Millwall fought back and struck twice in five minutes to stun the hosts. George Alexander was brought down inside the box after a clever run with Bryce Hosannah the guilty party following a clumsy tackle.

Meslier tipped the effort on to the post but Alexander made no mistake with the rebound 15 minutes from time.

The visitors levelled through Billy Mitchell who found the bottom corner of the net from outside the box after some slack defending by Leeds.

United responded to the blow as Kun Temenuzkhov flashed a shot wide of the mark after a Clarke corner fell to the Bulgarian.

And Leeds grabbed all three points in the fifth minute of added time as Bogusz stepped up to strike a freekick from 20-yards. His effort took a wicked deflection past Lions stopper Ryan Sandford and left the visitors crestfallen.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Gotts, Struijk, Hosannah, Alioski (Berardi 45’), McCalmont, Costa (Nketiah 45’), Clarke, Shackleton (Bogusz 45’), Temenuzkhov, Stevens. Subs not used: Miazek, Casey.