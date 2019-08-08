Leeds United land Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah on season-long loan

Leeds United have beaten away strong interest to land Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old was in high demand this summer with Championship rivals Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf interested in acquiring his services.

United, though, moved swiftly to jump ahead of the queue and secure his signature following the departure of last season's top goalscorer Kemar Roofe to Belgian side Anderlecht earlier this week.

Nketiah is highly-rated in North London and featured heavily under Unai Emery during pre-season, he's made nine senior appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Gunners have opted to send him out on loan this season in a bid to gain more first-team experience with Elland Road his preferred choice of destination.

Leeds aren't expected to add anymore new faces to their squad ahead of the deadline, but did announce the capture of FC Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier earlier in the day.