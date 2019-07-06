Leeds United kick-start Marcelo Bielsa's summer transfer business with hectic week

Leeds United’s transfer window sprung into action this week as the Elland Road club oversaw four major deals at first-team level.

The Whites have begun their preparations for the second term under Marcelo Bielsa’s stewardship in West Yorkshire, and his squad has finally started to take shape for another assault on the Championship.

United endured a quiet start to the window but the sale of youngster Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur kick-started proceedings earlier this week.

Leeds saw the 18-year-old immediately return to the club on a season-long loan following his £9million switch, where he will continue his development for the 2019/20 campaign.

Bielsa also bolstered his squad with the re-signing of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison and the capture of Brighton defender Ben White.

Perhaps, though, the acquisition of Wolves winger Helder Costa will prove the pivotal cog in the Argentine’s Whites machine next season.

Here, we take a closer look at United’s ins and outs this week:

Helder Costa

The 25-year-old Portuguese international could be seen as the club’s headline signing this summer.

United made Costa one of their primary targets, and they’ve landed their man on an initial one-year loan deal before his move will become permanent next July.

Twelve goals and three assists boasted a fine debut campaign for Wolves after he made the move to Molineux in 2016 – he also bagged the club’s player of the year award.

The following season he helped Wanderers to the Championship title, linking up with current United left-back Barry Douglas as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men stormed the division.

Costa possesses skill, goals and the ability to unlock a defence – something that was a glaring issue for Bielsa towards the latter stages of the season last term.

Jack Harrison

A player United fans know well.

Harrison has returned to West Yorkshire for a second loan spell at the club, with Leeds retaining the option to make his deal permanent next summer from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old winger had an up and down season for the Whites, but certainly displayed the best of what he has to offer towards the end of the campaign.

United have opted to re-sign Harrison, with the club hopeful that his development in familiar surroundings can help him build on the four goals and three assists he bagged last year.

Ben White

The Championship will be new territory for White, having joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The Seagulls academy product is someone United sporting director Victor Orta has tracked for some time, with the Spaniard finally landing his man.

White has spent time learning his trade in the Football League with Newport County and Peterborough United.

The 21-year-old is seen very much as a ball-playing centre-back who can slot into Bielsa’s style of play in the heart of defence.

A cool and calm head has been promised, with an aversion to long-ball play.

Jack Clarke

Leeds opted to cash in on the advances of Tottenham Hotspur for one of Thorp Arch’s most prized assets.

Clarke secured a £9million move to north London, but United opted to retain his services for another season following his 24 appearances in his breakthrough campaign.

The 18-year-old has bags of potential, and was used mainly as an impact substitute for United, though his form dipped following his health scare at Middlesbrough in February.

Two goals and two assists fail to reflect the importance of his role in the latter stages of games, with Clarke providing that much needed spark from the bench.

United will be hopeful his rise can continue on an upward trajectory having managed to keep him at Elland Road for another term at least.

Other deals

It hasn’t just been been a busy week at first-team level, with United adding to their development ranks.

Leeds landed the signature of coveted Carlisle winger Liam McCarron, with the highly-rated winger joining the Under-23s ranks for the immediate future.

Barcelona duo Rafa Mujica and Guillermo Amor also joined made the switch to Thorp Arch, with the former also linking up with Carlos Corberan’s side initially.

Amor – whose father enjoyed a 10-year playing spell with the La Liga giants – will head straight into the club’s Under-18s side.

Elsewhere, Finnish defender Aapo Halme left the club after making the permanent move to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, with the centre-back penning a three-year contract.

Mallik Wilks also made the switch to Oakwell, while defender Lewie Coyle joined League One side Fleetwood Town for a third loan spell.