The season is now eight games in, but still just four points separate the top 11 sides. Meanwhile, the rumour mill is still whirring away in the background. Click and scroll your through the gallery to see the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Forest eye League Two star Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be plotting a January move for Exeter winger Randell Williams. The 22-year-old has made five assists in ten league games so far this season. (Team Talk)

2. Australian side end interest in Rovers striker Western Sydney Wanderers are understood to have ended their interest in Blackburn Rovers' veteran striker Danny Graham, after bring in ex-Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Alexander Meier instead. (The 72)

3. Robins boss ready to pursue free agents Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has revealed he will look into securing a new free agent striker, after losing Stoke City loanee Benik Afobe to a season-ending knee injury. (Bristol Post)

4. Struggling Royals suffer injury blow Reading look to have been dealt a worrying injury blow, after key defender Michael Morrison left the stadium wearing a protective boot after damaging his ankle in a 2-1 loss to Blackburn. (Get Reading)

