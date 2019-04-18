Leeds United is most searched team on Google out of Championship's top five

Leeds United has been the most popular team on Google in 2019 compared to the other four teams in the Championship's top five.

Data from Google Trends has revealed that since the beginning of this year there has been more interest in Leeds United on Google than the rest of the top five teams in the Championship.

The Google trend Data. Leeds - dark blue, Villa - light blue, West Brom - purple, Norwich - yellow, Sheffield - green

The data shows that the Whites have consistently been more searched for than the other teams in the leagues top five, Norwich City, Leeds United, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa by UK google users.

Aston Villa came close to surpassing them in the week beginning March 10, the date of the Second City Derby match between Villa and Birmingham.

In contrast, Norwich may be at the top of the league but they have been the least searched for almost 50 per cent of the time.

Fans cheering on Leeds United.

In England and Scotland, of all the searches for the five teams, 43 per cent were related to Leeds United.

The side was even more popular in Wales and Northern Ireland where of all the searches for those teams, 51 per cent and 70 per cent respectively were about the club.

In the city itself, the areas with the highest searches for the Whites were Morley, Garforth, Tingley, Horsforth and Bramhope.

Leeds were front and centre on the global stage as well, worldwide Google Trends data shows that Leeds were the most searched for of the five teams, with Villa again coming close around the time of the derby.

The countries with the most Google searches for the club were predictably the UK, Jersey and Ireland but perhaps more surprisingly followed by Kenya and Uganda.

Those searching for the side also regularly searched for the related terms 'press conference', 'Norwich', 'West Bromwich', 'Kiko Casilla' and 'Jack Clarke'.

Leeds are currently in position for automatic promotion to the Premier League after 15-years away, sitting in second place with 82 points behind Norwich Town on 86.

Snapping at their heels in third place with 79 points is Sheffield United.

The side's manager Marco Bielsa spoke in a press conference yesterday of the impact the fans have on the team, saying:

"I realise how important the fans are in our actions. Sometimes, you cannot say, but it’s important for them to help one of our difficult moments in a game pass.

"The Leeds fans have a high influence in the possibilities that we have as a team."

With four games left of the season, barring play offs, Leeds will face Wigan Athletic, Brentford, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

For the last game away against already-relegated Ipswich, Leeds have been allocated an additional 2,000 tickets.

