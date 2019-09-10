Leeds United international round-up: Clarke's England joy, Eddie Nketiah comes close, tough night for Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas excels in defeat

Have your say

It was a mixed night for Leeds United's international players, with joy for Jack Clarke, disappointment for Liam Cooper and bravery in defeat from Stuart Dallas.

Spurs winger Clarke, struggling for game-time on loan at the club who sold him to Tottenham, headed in an injury time winner for England 20s in their game against Switzerland.

The Young Lions, held to a 0-0 draw by the Netherlands in Shrewsbury last Thursday, sealed their first win of the season when Luke Bolton swung in a cross and Clarke arrived unmarked to head past Amir Saipi.

Clarke's Whites team-mate Jamie Shackleton also started the game, having had to settle for a place on the bench last week.

It was a difficult night for Liam Cooper, who earned his second Scotland cap in a 4-0 beating at home by Belgium.

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne was in inspired form, providing assists for Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld before getting on the scoresheet himself.

Liam Cooper and Scotland endured a torrid time against Belgium (Pic: PA)

The result leaves Steve Clarke's Scotland side second bottom of their Euro2020 qualifying group with six points from six games, making qualification all but impossible.

In Belfast, Dallas was one of Northern Ireland's standout performers in a gutsy display against Germany.

Amid a raucous Windsor Park atmosphere, Dallas provided a number of dangerous crosses from the right and came close to a goal himself, but the men in green eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat, their first of the campaign.

Ex Whites keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell also caught the eye with a number of crucial saves.

The result meant Germany leapfrogged Northern Ireland into first place in Group C on goal difference, the pair level on 12 points after five outings.

Another Leeds man suffering defeat by Germany was teenage striker Ryan Edmondson, who came off the bench on 82 minutes with his side 1-0 down, but couldn't find an equaliser for the Young Lions.

Eddie Nketiah came close to a third goal in two games for England Under 21s, as they saw off Kosovo with a 2-0 win in Hull.

The Arsenal striker, on loan at Leeds, fired just wide in the second half, before making way on 76 minutes for Liverpool prospect Rhian Brewster.

Phil Foden of Manchester City was on target twice for England.

Gjanni Alioski played 90 minutes in North Macedonia's 2-0 victory at Latvia and moved up to fourth in Group G, which is headed by Mateusz Klich's Poland.

Klich came off the bench with five minutes remaining in Poland's 0-0 draw with Austria.

And Nohan Kenneh made a substitute appearance for England's Under 18s, who beat Austria 4-2 in the Syrenka Cup semi-final.