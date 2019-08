On top of that, there are two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well. Click and scroll through the gallery below, so you can see all the latest gossip and rumours from the Championship...

1. Championship managers facing touchline bans Both West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris charged with misconduct following their altercation last weekend, and could face touchline bans if found guilty. (BBC Sport)

2. Celtic land Potters defender on loan Celtic have snapped up Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer on loan, who become the club's seventh signing of the summer along with the likes of Southampton stopper Fraser Forster. (Sky Sports)

3. Bullen singles out new stars for praise Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Bullen heaped praise on Massimo Luongo and David Bates following the club's 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Rotherham, which saw both players make their first starts. (Sheffield Star)

4. Cottagers home in on new midfielder Fulham are edging closer to signing Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, and are said to have agreed a 6.5m fee for the Ghana international ahead of a January deal. (The 72)

