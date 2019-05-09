Leeds United hit by Pontus Jansson injury concern with Tyler Roberts ruled out of Derby County clash

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is doubtful for this weekend's Championship play-off first leg with Derby County at Pride Park.

Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to face the Rams in the semi-finals of the play-offs on Saturday evening in front of a sell-out crowd.

United will travel, though, without forward Tyler Roberts who has been ruled out of the fixture with an ankle injury.

The 19-year-old has been missing from Bielsa's matchday squad for the past two outings and will now be absent for a third straight game.

There is also a fresh concern over Swedish defender Jansson, who also has an ankle issue, but the Argentine confirmed the rest of his squad is match ready.

"(Stuart) Dallas will play," Bielsa revealed.

"(Tyler) Roberts will not. There's also a doubt with (Pontus) Jansson, he has a problem with his ankle."

The Whites will also be missing long-term absentees Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski, who have already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.