Here's a look at how every player the Whites sold in the last transfer window has started the new season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how they've all fared.

1. Pontus Jansson - Brentford His exit from Elland Road was controversial, that's for sure. After a bit of an embarrassing pre-season blunder against Bournemouth, he's gone on to improve, and shone in a 3-0 win over Derby last month. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Tom Pearce - Wigan Athletic The Latics have had far from an ideal start to the season, and currently slumped in 21st place in the division. Pearce is yet to play, as he's suffering from a back injury. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Aapo Halme - Barnsley He was unable to stop Leeds United grabbing a dramatic late win against his new club last weekend, but did put in an impressive showing in a 0-0 draw away to Wigan. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Kemar Roofe - Anderlecht With fan's favourite Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford excelling, Roofe's exit hasn't made too much of an impact on Leeds. He's still not made his debut for the Belgian side, after suffering an ankle injury before he joined them. Getty Buy a Photo

View more