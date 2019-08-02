Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa provides injury update ahead of Bristol City clash

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he has three main injury concerns ahead of this weekend's trip to Bristol City.

The Whites will bring the curtain up on the upcoming Championship campaign at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon.

Bielsa, though, has revealed that defender Luke Ayling and forward duo Tyler Roberts and Kemar Roofe will all miss the fixture.

Ayling (ankle) and Roberts (leg) have failed to feature in pre-season this summer while Roofe picked up an ankle issue during the 2-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Argentine also admitted that he expected youngster Jamie Shackleton to be fit to feature in his squad following his absence in recent weeks due to a thigh issue.

"(Luke) Ayling, (Tyler) Roberts, (Kemar) Roofe. These are the three players that we will miss (against Bristol City)," Bielsa admitted.

"Ayling has had an operation in his ankle. Tyler is in a process where he will finally have an operation. Roofe has an ankle injury."

Asked about Shackleton's fitness, he stated "He is ready."