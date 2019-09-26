Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on how Jamie Shackleton has levelled up

HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa has hailed the capabilities of teenager Jamie Shackleton as a first team player for Leeds United, declaring: "Shack is there."

The 19-year-old has been handed two recent Championship starts by Bielsa following a hip problem for Adam Forshaw with Shackleton playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 win at Barnsley and Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Derby County.

Forshaw is now back available for Saturday's Championship clash at Charlton Athletic with Bielsa saying Leeds will be "counting on him" but the head coach has been highly impressed with Shackleton, mentioning the teen in the same breath as Eddie Nketiah, Helder Costa, Luke Ayling, Barry Douglas and Gaetano Berardi.

"Our team has more than 11 players that can start the match," said Bielsa.

"Ayling, Douglas and Berardi can play a standard match. Shackleton can consider himself as one of the 11 starters. Nketiah, Costa are not playing, but they can start matches.

"The 11 starting positions, one player can build it. I can build it if I can put one player or another player in and they make the team work in similar ways.

"The good thing about Shackleton is, when he plays, the team works, even if I play another team.

"This is very good for one player of (nearly) 20 and it’s difficult to achieve this.

"There are a lot of young players with skills to play in the Championship.

"Maybe they have played matches, maybe they play well, but being part of the 15/16 who can start is a new level and Shack is there."