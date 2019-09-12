Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa nominated for Championship award

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been nominated for August's Championship Manager of the Month award.

The Argentine has been shortlisted alongside Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic), Steve Cooper (Swansea City) and Lee Johnson (Bristol City).

Bielsa oversaw four wins, one draw and one defeat in league action last month with the Whites sat third in the Championship table.

The 64-year-old won the same award last season following a similar start to the campaign.

A three-man panel said: "The crushing disappointment of losing out on both automatic promotion and via the play-offs has been left behind as Bielsa has his side dominating games and creating chances, collecting 13 points from six games along the way."

The winner of the award will be named on Friday.