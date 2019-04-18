Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa gives his take on Sheffield United's injury troubles

MARCELO BIELSA is reading little into Sheffield United's injury woes, insisting Leeds United's promotion rivals are suffering the same frustrations as everybody else over the course of the campaign.

The Blades will be without both top scorer Billy Sharp and utility man Chris Basham for both Good Friday's hosting of Nottingham Forest and Easter Monday's trip to Hull City with the duo both nursing hamstring injuries.

Sharp has scored 23 of Sheffield United's 69 league goals this season while Basham has made 38 league appearances.

Defender John Egan will also be suspended for Good Friday's clash against Forest having been sent off in last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Millwall which saw the Blades fall three points behind second-placed Leeds in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League with just four games left.

The Blades have now taken just five points from a last possible 12 and all eyes will be on Bramall Lane for Good Friday's 12.30pm kick-off to see how the Blades respond.

Asked what sort of response he expected from Sheffield United given their recent results and injuries, Bielsa said: "During all the season when you are playing all the season, all the teams are living these similar types of situations.

"All of the teams are playing sometimes better and sometimes worse, all the teams have positive results and negative results too and during the season all the teams will suffer the injuries and the process of losing some injured players.

"By the end, you have the overall position in the table."

Ahead of two games in four days, Bielsa also admitted that the fortunes of Leeds and Sheffield United over the Easter weekend could decide who goes up in second.

Leeds follow Good Friday’s home clash against Wigan with Bank Holiday Monday’s trip to Brentford.

Bielsa said: “All the games we are going to play until the end of the season are going to be key thinking about the mathematical possibilities.

"And for sure the next two games are going to create differences that could be decisive for the league. Each game is going to be independent of the next games.”