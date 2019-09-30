Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa expects toughest test yet from Slaven Bilić's West Brom

League leaders West Brom will present Leeds with their stiffest defensive test of the season so far tonight at Elland Road.

The Championship’s only remaining unbeaten side have several players capable of hurting opposition teams, says Marcelo Bielsa.

There are similarities between the team managed by Slaven Bilić and the one built by Leeds United’s Argentine head coach.

Both teams seek to dominate possession and use the width of the pitch to attack their opponents.

Previous visitors to Elland Road this season have prioritised defence, creating little in the way of attacks.

Bielsa, who will be without Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw, does not expect that kind of approach from Bilić and his Baggies.

Slaven Bilic has led his West Brom side to the top of the Championship after nine games (Pic: Getty)

West Brom are second only to Leeds when it comes to the most shots and crosses in the Championship.

They boast a right-back in Darnell Furlong with the sixth best crossing accuracy in the Championship.

Brazilian Matheus Pereira has played more key passes - the final ball leading to a chance - per 90 minutes than anyone else in the division, with team-mates Grady Diangana and Furlong second and third.

And Matt Phillips is seventh in the division for successful dribbles.

“West Brom is built to play a match in a similar condition to their opponent,” he said.

“They have six players that have impact when they have the ball in possession; the two full-backs, the two wingers and the centre forward and the playmaker as well.

“With six players at this level of this nature, and two defensive midfielders that manage the ball well, we cannot expect one team that is not going to look [to win] the match.

“I think that all the matches we have played so far, this opponent is going to be the most difficult opponent to defend against.”

A more open game might suit the Whites, who have struggled to find the net at home, but it would definitely guarantee entertainment – although Bielsa was not prepared to make any predictions in that regard: “I couldn’t predict this because in football it is not convenient.

“When we think about how it is going to be, afterwards it’s the opposite, even more if we make public what we think is going to happen."

Whatever kind of game it turns out to be, Leeds will be up for the fight.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Charlton, the identity of tomorrow's visitors and their impressive start to the season add to the list of motivating factors for Bielsa's men.

"We are always [motivated] to win, after one defeat even more and also we think we are going to play the top of the table team at home," said Bielsa.

"We always find reasons and now even more."