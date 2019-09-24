Leeds United hand three-year contracts to a pair of 17-year-olds

Leeds United have handed a pair of 17-year-olds their first professional contracts at Elland Road.

Charlie Cresswell, son of ex Leeds striker Richard, and Stuart McKinstry, today put pen to paper on three-year deals that will keep them at the club until the summer of 2022.

One is a Thorp Arch product, the other has been brought in from north of the border.

Defender Cresswell came through the ranks of the club's academy, captaining the Under 18s and featuring for the Under 23s this season.

McKinstry, a winger, was spotted at Motherwell and was recently confirmed as a permanent addition for the Whites, before making his Under 23s debut at Crystal Palace.

The club hopes the pair will emulate two other Thorp Arch graduates.

A club spokesperson said: "The duo will now be looking to follow in the footsteps of Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton, who have both gone on to progress to regular first team football."