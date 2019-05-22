Leeds United hand one-year professional deal to second academy youngster

Have your say

Leeds United have handed a one-year professional contract to forward Niall Huggins.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper with the Whites until July 2020 after a strong campaign for United's Under-18s team.

Huggins netted 12 goals in 29 matches for Mark Jackson's side, and was rewarded with a call-up to the Welsh Under-21s squad for a week's training camp in March.

He will now make the step up into Carlos Corberan's Under-23s next season as he continues his development.

Leeds also gave academy midfielder Theo Hudson a one-year deal earlier this week.