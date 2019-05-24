Leeds United goalkeeper puts pen to paper on first professional contract

Have your say

Leeds United goalkeeper Harrison Male has agreed to a one-year contract with the Whites.

The 18-year-old featured for both United's Under-18s and Under-23s last season during an injury-hit campaign.

Male will now step up to Carlos Corberan's development side on a permanent basis looking to continue his education under the Spaniard.

His contract will run until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and he joins fellow youngsters Theo Hudson and Niall Huggins in committing their immediate future to the club.