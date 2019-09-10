Leeds United: From Batshuayi to Pepe, Marcelo Bielsa's most high profile signings in his estimated £100m career transfer spend

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has an eye for a quality player, that's for sure, and he's racked up around £100m in transfer fees in his career as a manager so far.

The Argentine coach is no doubt already formulating plans for more fresh signings next summer, by which point he'll be hoping the club will have managed to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Here's the most high-profile signings he's made to date, ranked from lowest to highest transfer fee...

Estimated fee: 1.8m. The technically gifted wide man was originally signed fielded as a defender, but now stars as a winger. He's still on the books with Marseille now.

Estimated fee: 2.25m. Adruiz was brought back to the club for the third time in his career by Bielsa. It proved to be an excellent signing, with the 38-year-old scoring 172 goals in 391 appearances since returning.

Estimated fee: 3m. The Scotsman has turned out to be an excellent value addition to Bielsa's Leeds side, and will be looking to go from strength to strength after recovering from injury.

Estimated fee: 3m. Bielsa's turbulent time at Lille saw him strive to bring in fresh faces, including the Portugal international. Le is now on loan at Feyenoord, from new parent club Trabzonspor.

Estimated fee: 4.5m. While things ended badly for Bielsa at Marseille, the signing of Batshuayi proved to be a stroke of genius; he scored 33 goals in two seasons, and was sold to Chelsea for a massive profit.

Estimated fee: 4.5m. The powerhouse defender was key player for the Ligue 1 outfit in his first season at the club, but struggled for first team football in his second. He's now starring for Hertha BSC.

Estimated fee: 6.5m. He's never quite managed to live up his 'wonderkid' reputation, but the Argentine winger still enjoyed some fine displays for Les Olympiens. He's now on the books at Sevilla.

Estimated fee: 7m. The former Chelsea man has some stiff competition for his starting spot up-front for Leeds this season, but he's started the new campaign in impressive style, with four goals in six league games.

Estimated fee: 8m. Another moment of inspiration from Bielsa, Malcuit has gone on to star for Napoli in Serie A. He's been linked to a fair few Premier League sides in recent times too.