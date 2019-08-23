Leeds United forward Rafa Mujica joins Spanish side on loan

Have your say

Leeds United forward Rafa Mujica has joined Spanish second division side Extremadura UD on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old only joined the Whites ranks last month on a free transfer from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Mujica made 33 appearances for Barcelona's B side last season.

He netting seven goals for the club before putting pen to paper on a three-year contract at Elland Road.

The forward featured under Marcelo Bielsa during pre-season but has now made the move back to Spain to continue his development away from Thorp Arch.