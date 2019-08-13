Leeds United form unlikely LA Lakers bond after historic Wish partnership is announced

Leeds United have announced a partnership with American company Wish for the 2019/20 campaign, with the e-commerce platform becoming the official presenting partner of the club.

Wish have opted to add United to their sporting stable after a successful link up with basketball franchise the Los Angeles Lakers.

Leeds are the first football team to form a partnership with the company, which was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

Wish is a leading e-commerce platform and say they put a "digital shopping mall of affordable goods directly in the pockets of consumers worldwide."

The company's branding will have a heavy presence at Elland Road this term, and will appear on Marcelo Bielsa's iconic blue bucket this season.

Paul Bell, Executive Director at Leeds United, said: “The sponsorship market is more competitive than ever before and we are delighted that Wish have chosen Leeds United as their first club association within football."

Sam Jones, Managing Director of Wish, added: "We believe aligning to iconic sport teams is a great way to build brand equity. This is a deliberate component of our global marketing strategy – we want to reach consumers during their favourite moments of a regular week, in this case, watching Leeds United.

“Since sponsoring the LA Lakers jersey in the US, we have looked at dozens of football clubs in Europe and Leeds United appealed to us for so many reasons. Leeds is the third biggest and fastest growing city in the UK.

"It is a one club city, with a highly passionate football community and a very rich history."