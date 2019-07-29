Leeds United favourites for Premier League promotion - but is that a good or bad omen?

Leeds United are the bookmakers' favourite to achieve promotion to the Premier League this campaign - but is that a good or bad omen?

Marcelo Bielsa takes charge of his second season at Elland Road having come so close to ending the Whites' 15-year absence from the top flight.

Having occupied a top two spot for the majority of the term, Bielsa's side just fell short in the end with defeat vs Derby, though are being backed to go one better this time around.

And with the Whites kickstarting the season against Bristol City on Sunday, optimism is building that this is indeed Leeds United's year.

However, you might want to look away now Whites fans, because being favourites to go up isn't exactly a good thing.

Research from OddsMonkey shows just four of the 15 favourites for promotion over the last five years have seen it through.

The last time to live up to their pre-season tag was Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United in the 2017/18 season.

Hull City (2015/16), Middlesbrough (2015/16) and Norwich City (2014/15) have also managed to do so.

Alongside the Whites, Cardiff City and Fulham are tipped to seal Premier League promotion.