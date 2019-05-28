Leeds United favourites for Championship title with Marcelo Bielsa staying for another year

LEEDS UNITED have been made favourites to atone for this season's heart-breaking near miss in the ultimate style by winning next season's Championship.

Having only fallen out of the automatic promotion spots in the last month of the season before finishing third, Leeds were chalked up as 15-2 joint favourites along with relegated Fulham after the conclusion of Bank Holiday Monday's Championship play-off final which saw Aston Villa promoted at Derby County's expense.

But the news that Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is staying for another year then caused Leeds' price to shorten to around the 7-2 mark at one point on the Betfair exchange.

Paddy Power and Betfair were the first two layers to price up a market with the Whites and Scott Parker's Cottagers both 15-2 followed by Cardiff City and West Brom who are next in the list and both at 10s.

Like Fulham, Cardiff are preparing for life back in the second tier following relegation from the Premier Division whilst fourth-placed finishers West Brom suffered the same pain as Leeds in terms of defeat in the Championship play-off semi finals - to Aston Villa.

This season's initial favourites Stoke City are next in the betting at 11s despite a disappointing 16th-placed finish, followed next by seventh-placed finishers Middlesbrough at 14s.

Leeds' play-off semi finals conquerors Derby are as big as 16-1 co-seventh favourites despite making it all the way to the play-off final before losing to Aston Villa with relegated Huddersfield Town and Brentford also 16s.

Swansea City are next at 18s, followed by Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City who are both 22s.

Preston North End and Nottingham Forest are next at 25s.

There is then a big gap in the market back to four teams at 40-1 including League One winners Luton Town.

League One runners-up Barnsley are 45-1 with Lee Bowyer's League One play-off final winners Charlton Athletic 60-1.

United's Bermondsey rivals Millwall are the complete outsiders at 80-1.

Championship winner 2019-20 (best available odds): 15-2 Leeds United, Fulham; 10-1 Cardiff City, West Brom; 11-1 Stoke City; 14-1 Middlesbrough; 16-1 Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Brentford; 18-1 Swansea City; 22-1 Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday; 25-1 Nottingham Forest, Preston North End; 40-1 Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Birmingham City; 45-1 QPR, Wigan Athletic, Barnsley, Reading; 60-1 Charlton Athletic; 80-1 Millwall.