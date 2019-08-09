Leeds United fans warned over restricted Elland Road match day parking

Have your say

Leeds United have reminded fans that are attending this weekend's Championship clash with Nottingham Forest that there will be no access to the Lowfields Road Car Park.

Due to continued development of the Park and Ride scheme at the club's home ground has seen the closure of up to 850 spaces.

Other match day car parks are operating as normal, but fans have been advised to explore other ways of making their way to Elland Road.

Parking for disabled supporters is now available in the Fullerton Car Park instead.

