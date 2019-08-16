Leeds United fans to be offered extra seats in West Stand lower away section

LEEDS UNITED will give home fans the chance to purchase tickets in the Elland Road West Stand lower away section in certain fixtures starting with next Wednesday's clash against Brentford.

Leeds looked into making the move possible after many occasions of away supporters only filling the top tier in the West Stand away section, meaning hundreds of seats below were left unsold and unfightilled.

Now, for the first time ever, home supporters will be given access to purchase seats in the West Stand lower away section due to investment at Elland Road over the summer months.

The arrangement will be dependent on the fixture in hand but will be in operation for the first time during the Sky Bet Championship game against Brentford next Wednesday night.

A new entrance has been installed at Howards Bar which has created two separate entry points for both the away supporters and home supporters located in that section of the stand.

Ahead of every home match, and only once all of the general admission areas have sold out everywhere else in the stadium, the away support will be reviewed and fans will then be informed whether or not tickets will be available in the lower section.

These seats will only be made available for purchase to Gold Members and Season Ticket Holders.