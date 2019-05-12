Leeds United fans taunt Frank Lampard over Spygate with brilliant new Oasis inspired chant

Let it never be said that Leeds United fans don't have a sense of humour.

The Whites and Derby County came to blows in the Championship play-offs on Saturday evening at Pride Park.

It was the first time the two sides had met each other since the infamous 'Spygate' incident, which dominated headlines across world football.

For those who have been living under a rock, United head coach Marcelo Bielsa saw one of his coaching staff caught watching a Rams training session in the build-up to the two sides fixture at Elland Road in mid-January.

Leeds were subsequently fined £200,000 for the incident, which the Argentine paid in full himself.

United fans, though, poked fun at the situation during their 1-0 victory in Derbyshire with an inventive new chant, set to the tune of Stop Crying Your Heart Out by Oasis.

Check it out above... and for any Leeds fans wanting to learn the words for Wednesday nights second leg at Elland Road, here they are:

All of the spies are hidden away / Just try not to worry / You’ll beat us some day / We beat you at home / We beat you away / Stop crying Frank Lampard