Leeds United fans on Twitter: 'Next year is our year'

Stuart Dallas celebrates scoring against Derby County in the play off semi final.
We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@OliverMedd7. Just now on talksport #lufc French football expert just asked about the ‘Leeds takeover’ on talksport..... says ‘it will happen, sooner rather than later, Leeds tick a lot of boxes for a club he wants to own’ @PhilHayYEP @apopey

@pichapman. Spent the day shopping in Salou wearing my Leeds Shirt, all the spanish people have said to me all day is Marcelo Bielsa ... #mot @lufc #lufc

@richie1979. #LUFC just had a representative from the owner of psg on talk sport saying he wants to buy Leeds and has already bid 80 million but has just uped it to 100 million euros.

@ConnorMOT92. Leeds are hoping to move on a number of players in this transfer window.. #lufc #mot

@D_Dunne1. Next year is our year #Lufc

@17DJB. Just had this read about talked about on talksport and @LaurensJulien has basically said its happening and Leeds are quiet on it not to break the deal and his quote was “this will happen sooner rather than later” Thoughts @PhilHayYEP @apopey #LUFC

@LeedsUtdRyan. Leeds want too sign two winger in this transfer window, Jack Harrison is still wanted if the club can agree. #lufc #mot

@BakeBillerton. TylerWalker to #Leeds very much on. Crazy. #nffc #lufc