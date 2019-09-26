Leeds United fans on Twitter: 'I actually thought Leeds would miss Pontus Jansson'

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@DavidKershaw7. No matter what happens at the end of this season Bielsa has launched Leeds to a new level on the world map, I am guessing next summer will see a Leeds take over which a lot of it will be down to the man himself. #lufc.

READ MORE: From Strandli to Strachan - 29 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1992/93 season

@LeedsUtdRyan. I actually thought Leeds would miss Pontus Jansson but Ben White has been exceptional at the back.#lufc #mot.

@LUFCDATA. Leeds have trailed for just 4 minutes (additional time) in the Championship this season, the shortest amount of time in the top four tiers of English league football in 2019/20. #LUFC #MOT.

@Brandon7Yates. Wish we’d put tickets on sale at better times than the middle of the morning when everyones at work. Most of the time I cant even get on to buy any due to work, so I’ve missed the Preston tickets. #lufc.

@whiteanswers. Your club’s manager wins an award: “Thanks everyone, all the best”. Bielsa: “It is not convenient to comment on realities that you imagine but do not live. Most of those who have less, chose to do the right thing. With great effort, they remain worthy and live in decency.”

@smeddy69. So after 9 games last season we had 18 points & after 8 this year we have 17 so if we draw the next game we are same as last year but if we win we are 2 points better. #lufc.