Leeds United fans on Twitter: Edmondson | Jansson | Costa | Welbeck

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@liamhorsley18. If we keep all our current players and have just a normal injury season then the depth is really good but more importantly the flexibility in positions and formations is exciting. MB can use his full bag of tricks. #LUFC.

@BrookeyLUFC. You just know we are going to draw Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in some cup competition this year don’t you! #lufc.

@jimmy_L_UFC. Really would like to see Ryan Edmondson blossom this season and cement a place on the bench. He has all the makings of an extremely good striker. #lufc.

@MrTedsterBear. We were supposed to be skint this window and now we’re suddenly signing/linked with top class players. #lufc.

@ben080385. Costa is undoubtedly a brilliant signing!! I know it sounds greedy.but still think we need two more to really challenge. Also, where are we getting the £13 million from to buy him next year? #lufc.

@LeedsUtdRyan. It would be heartbreaking if Pontus Jansson did leave Leeds United, he loves the club so much.. He would be hard to replace that’s for sure but just remember no player is bigger than Leeds United. #lufc

@Monkiimagic. I knew we’d be linked with Welbeck, it was only a matter of time. I don’t think there is any genuine interest in him at Leeds but the way this window has gone.... Who knows lol. #alaw #lufc.