Leeds United fans on Twitter: 'Champions of Fair Play' will roar at Elland Road

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@LUFCEwan. Bielsa literally has the entire football world on strings and I love it #LUFC

@RavReehal. Nice to see #LUFC dynasties continuing. Wouldn’t mind the young Haarland chap too.

READ MORE: From Strandli to Strachan - 29 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1992/93 season

@JoshAHobbs. A few months ago I wouldn’t have been bothered in the slightest if Dallas left this summer. Now he’s a contender for #lufc player of the season thus far. I had a look into what’s made him so impressive this season.

@ConnorMOT92. I think very soon we will start seeing the best of Helder Costa #lufc #mot

@LeedsUtdRyan. For me Pablo Hernandez should be taking penalties for Leeds #lufc #mot

@WattThe2. Pity the dinosaurs of English football can’t put their anti LUFC bias aside & just be happy an English Club has won an international award. International football doesn’t have any bias or chip on its shoulder over Leeds Utd.

@baldyman1965. Let’s not forget that #lufc were under no obligation to return the ball to Villa nor give them a goal without opposition. They also did so at a cost of losing two valuable points in the promotion race. They were more than fair.

@kjalun, replying to @jessicafurness_. "Champions of Fair play” will roar at Elland Road for the next home game. #LUFC