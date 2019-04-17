Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Anxiety through the Roofe all week so far’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@MattJLufc. When you see Pep Guardiola having to plead with the City support to show they want to win tomorrow it just makes you wonder how hard it’ll hit the Premier League if it had Leeds/Elland Road back. I don’t think people realise how much we’ve kept our soul as a Club. #LUFC

@MattJLufc. Like obviously people know/hear about the atmosphere we generate, especially away from home, but I don’t think they realise to what extent it is. There’s nothing else that comes close in this country, the passion and commitment is unrivalled. #LUFC

@Mad_McGhee. Anxiety through the Roofe all week so far!! Please boys gets us back to Prem!! #LUFC

@10Tare10. Why EPL needs #LUFC? We are not the plastic ones, we aren’t existing with SS-team money in order to survive in EPL. Our stance is to hit the top four at once and TBH, it is not far fetched objective.

@WayneWellwood. Spent around £4 million in total this season on players when you factor in the departure of Ronaldo Vieira ... Blooded more youth players than any other team in the division ... But whatever “Danny” [@SimonJef1867] #lufc

@AntsTheGamer. Only one reason to buy FIFA 20 next year and that’s if we’re promoted. Will finally get to see Elland Road in the game. #lufc