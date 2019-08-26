Leeds United fans buoyed as injured duo Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts appear in training video

Leeds United's injured duo Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts might not be back in first team action any time soon but they are back working hard on the training pitch.

Ayling, who had surgery on his ankle last month, and Roberts, who had fluid drained from his knee at the end of last season, have both appeared in a training video on the Leeds United Twitter account.

The footage from Thorp Arch has been welcomed by Whites fans, keen to see the defender and the striker back in contention for a place in Marcelo Bielsa's side.

READ: The text message from Bielsa that added to his 'aura' for Ayling

The Leeds United head coach said two weeks ago that there was no timeframe for their return to competitive football, but Roberts is expected to make a comeback before Ayling.

"Week by week they are evaluating this process," he said.

"Tyler Roberts will probably be ready and in the team before Luke Ayling. I cannot confirm the date. We are talking about players who are not coming back soon."

Ayling made 42 appearances for Bielsa last season, while 20-year-old Roberts scored three goals in 37 2018/19 outings.