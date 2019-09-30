Leeds United fan's brutal Patrick Bamford 'goalkeeper' joke, Whites supporters take novel away day transport - The weekend's best Championship tweets

Leeds United suffered a demoralising defeat on Saturday, as newly Charlton Athletic picked up a shock 1-0 win over Marcelo Bielsa's side. Well, onwards and upwards, as the Whites are back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on high flying West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Sheffield Wednesday dolled out a 4-1 thrashing at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, while West Brom maintained their unbeaten record with a comprehensive 2-0 victory away to QPR. Meanwhile, Luton Town picked up a precious away victory against Blackburn Rovers, and Derby County ended a tough week off the field with a win. Here's our round-up of the best Tweet from every match in the last round of Championship matches...