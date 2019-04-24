Leeds United fan reveals mad theory about Sheffield United's win at Hull City

One Leeds United fan has revealed his mad theory surrounding Sheffield United's 3-0 win at Hull City.

Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered a nightmare Easter bank holiday after back-to-back defeats handed their Yorkshire rivals a massive advantage in the race for automatic promotion.

With two games left to play, The Blades hold a three-point lead and a superior goal difference, which has understandably hit Whites fans right where it hurts.

And in a desperate bid to seek answers over Leeds' surrender to Chris Wilder's men, one fan took a big exception to the presence of Hull goalkeeper George Long.

Long, who progressed through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane, was eager to impress on his debut for the Tigers against his former club, though didn't endure the greatest of afternoons.

While it is easy to point at where Long was born, in reality, he was left horribly exposed by his defence for two of United’s three goals and had little chance of keeping out the third from David McGoldrick.

Even so, Long showed signs of quality and defiance, superbly denying John Fleck from close-range.

However, the fan, demanded an EFL investigation by posting screenshots of stats from the game, claiming Long was ‘deliberately letting shots in so the team they support goes up’.

We know it hurts seeing Leeds' automatic promotion hopes falter - we're hurting... but we remain unconvinced.