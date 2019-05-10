Leeds United fan gets 'playoff winners 2019' tattooed on himself ahead of Derby County clash

One Leeds United fan is so confident the Whites will win the Championship playoffs that he's had it tattooed on himself.

Jamie Richardson, from Allerton Bywater, had the inking done on his shoulder ahead of Leeds' semi-final against Derby County.

It reads: "Leeds United 2019 Championship Playoff winners."

"We'll absolutely rip them to bits," he said, predicting a 3-0 victory over Frank Lampard's Rams. "Sometimes it's just written in the stars."

The tattoo also reads "in Bielsa we trust", and Richardson has full faith in the Argentine to steer the Whites back to the Premier League.

"Bielsa has come in, changed everything about the club from top to bottom," he said.

While he doesn't have a ticket, Richardson plans to travel down to Pride Park to watch the first leg with fellow Leeds fans on Saturday. (kick off 5.15pm)

His predictions haven't always come off, however - last summer he got another tattoo with the words"England 2018 World Cup winners".

After the Three Lions were knocked out by Croatia, Richardson said at the time: "I have absolutely no regrets at all."

"It's better to have believed and to have lost than not to have believed at all."

