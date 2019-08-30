Leeds United duo Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke handed England opportunity

Leeds United duo Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke have both been called up to England's Under-20s squad for the forthcoming international break.

The pair both featured in the Whites midweek Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat to Stoke City as they completed the opening 45 minutes at Elland Road.

Shackleton and Clarke have been on the fringes of Marcelo Bielsa's first team squad this season, and have now been called up into the national set-up by Keith Downing.

The Thorp Arch academy products could now feature for the Young Lions against the Netherlands (September 5) and Switzerland (September 9).

Shackleton featured in this summer's Toulon Tournament for the Under-20s while Clarke has been handed his first call-up into the England ranks.

Downing said: “We see the U20s as a pathway to the U21s squad and also as an introduction to international football for players who might not have been involved previously.

“For some of the squad who have played for our younger teams, playing for the U20s is a continuation of the England pathway.

“But it’s also an age where players start to break into their club teams so it’s an opportunity for new lads who’ve done that and impressed to come in.

“The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lloyd Kelly and Dwight McNeil are examples of players who have come into the system at U20 level in the last couple of years.”