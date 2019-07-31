Leeds United drop bold new pink and grey away kit teaser ahead of full launch

Leeds United have dropped a teaser of the club's brand new 2019/20 away kit ahead of the full launch on Thursday.

United have revealed that this season's travelling colours will be grey with a pink trim which is a departure from the club's traditional colours of white, blue and yellow.

Last season the Whites had a dark blue patterned away kit which was followed by a yellow and blue third kit.

The club will launch their away colours for the upcoming campaign on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Championship clash with Bristol City.