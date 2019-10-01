Leeds United defender Luke Ayling signs new four-year deal

DEFENDER Luke Ayling has become the latest Leeds United player to commit his long-term future to the Whites with the right back signing a new four-year deal.

The full-back has penned terms until the summer of 2023 and a new deal for Ayling follows the new contracts handed out to Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips last month.

Former Arsenal youngster Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City in August 2016 and the 28-year-old defender has since made 116 appearances for the Whites, including at times as captain.

The defender has yet to feature this season having undergone ankle surgery in the summer but the right back could return to the squad for tonight’s Championship clash against West Brom at Elland Road having featured three times for the Under-23s in recent weeks.