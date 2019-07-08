Leeds United defender Liam Kitching joins Forest Green Rovers

Have your say

Leeds United defender Liam Kitching has joined League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old academy product has spent the past two seasons on loan with Harrogate Town but has now departed the club signing a three-year deal in Gloucestershire.

Kitching helped Harrogate to promotion from the National League North during the 2017/18 campaign and was re-signed by Simon Weaver on a temporary basis last term.

The young defender made 34 appearances for the club during his second loan spell, bagging three goals in the process.