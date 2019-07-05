Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle rejoins Fleetwood Town on loan.

Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle has rejoined League One side Fleetwood Town for a third loan spell.

The 23-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Cod Army, making a total of 93 appearances for the club.

Coyle will now head back to the Fylde coast to link up once again with Joey Barton's men on a six month loan deal until January 2020.

The right-back helped Town to an 11th placed finish last term featuring 45 times for the Highbury stadium outfit.

Coyle said: "It almost feels like home. I can't wait to get started again, I'm raring to go now. It's an exciting time here."

Head coach Barton, added: "We are really pleased to welcome Lewie back. We know exactly what we are getting, both in terms of on the pitch and off it. He’s a great lad in the dressing room, and constantly drives the standards up every day in training."

United have themselves enjoyed a busy week in the transfer market with no less that six fresh arrivals at Elland Road.

Leeds welcomed the headline capture of Helder Costa while Jack Harrison and Ben White joined the club on season-long loan deals at senior level.

Jack Clarke briefly departed the club before making a swift return to West Yorkshire on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites also unveiled three new arrivals in their academy ranks with Liam McCarron, Rafa Mujica and Guillermo Amor all making the move to Thorp Arch.