Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock set for loan move say reports in Greece

Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock will join Aris on loan for the 2019/20 season according to reports in Greece and Belgium.

The Super League outfit will reportedly have an option to buy the Belgian for around £500,000.

Left-back De Bock arrived at Elland Road in January 2018 in a £1.5m move from Club Brugge, with whom he won the Belgian First Division and Belgian Cup, and made seven appearances for the Whites before the end of that season.

The 26-year-old found himself surplus to requirements last summer and spent the 2018/19 season on loan with K.V. Oostende in his native country.

He's not part of Marcelo Bielsa's plans and hasn't been involved at all in pre-season, making a departure highly likely.