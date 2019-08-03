Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock set for loan move say reports in Greece

Laurens De Bock is reportedly on his way out of Elland Road
Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock will join Aris on loan for the 2019/20 season according to reports in Greece and Belgium.

The Super League outfit will reportedly have an option to buy the Belgian for around £500,000.

Left-back De Bock arrived at Elland Road in January 2018 in a £1.5m move from Club Brugge, with whom he won the Belgian First Division and Belgian Cup, and made seven appearances for the Whites before the end of that season.

The 26-year-old found himself surplus to requirements last summer and spent the 2018/19 season on loan with K.V. Oostende in his native country.

He's not part of Marcelo Bielsa's plans and hasn't been involved at all in pre-season, making a departure highly likely.