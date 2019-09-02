Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock moves to League One Sunderland on loan

Have your say

Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock has made a deadline day move to Sunderland on loan.

The Belgian, who was all set for a move to Aris Thessaloniki just weeks ago, will spend the rest of the season at the Stadium of Light.

He passed a medical over the weekend, after Black Cats boss Jack Ross decided to bring in a player with senior experience at left-back.

De Bock arrived at Elland Road in a £1.5m move from Club Brugge in January 2018.

The Belgian First Division and Belgian Cup winner made seven appearances for the Whites before the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Last summer he was deemed surplus to requirements and spent the 2018/19 season out on loan with K.V Oostende in his homeland.

De Bock has remained outside of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s plans ever since and a departure seems likely.

He's the first of a number of departures expected at Elland Road today.

Although Leeds United's transfer window has closed, clubs in League One, League Two, north of the border and in Europe can still sign players.