Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy set to join Mansfield Town on loan

Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy will play in League Two this season with a loan move to Mansfield Town imminent.

The Irishman will spend the 2019/20 campaign with the Stags, who have struggled so far this season.

Mansfield sit 19th in League Two with six points from their first six games and their back line has looked fragile in recent games.

Shaughnessy, who was loaned out to Scottish Premier League outfit Hearts last season, hasn't played for Leeds since August 2018, when he was substituted at half-time in the EFL Cup defeat by Preston.

He became a White in 2016 and has played 15 times for the first team.

Marcelo Bielsa addressed the Galway-born defender's struggle to break into the senior side last season, suggesting he had the skills to get into the team.

"There is a struggle inside the team to be a part of the group and when you get a position inside the team it’s not the final one," Bielsa admitted. "

You can be among the 18 or 19 players and in some moments you can be out of this list.

"Shaughnessy has skills and conditions. He has been a little bit sanctioned by the injuries, but he has the skills to be inside the team."