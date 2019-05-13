Leeds United dealt Kemar Roofe injury blow ahead of Derby County return leg as Marcelo Bielsa waits on Pontus Jansson

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has been ruled out of the second leg of the Whites play-off semi-final with Derby County at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has been dealt a fresh injury blow after losing the striker once again following a calf problem picked up during Saturday's 1-0 victory at Pride Park.

The striker got on the scoresheet against the Rams for a fourth time this season after his 55th minute goal handed United a slender advantage heading into the return clash on Wednesday with a spot at Wembley up for grabs.

The 25-year-old has joined Adam Forshaw on the sidelines, with the midfielder also set to miss the clash after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half in Derbyshire.

Tyler Roberts remains out with an ankle issue keeping the forward away from action for the foreseeable future.

United remain hopeful over defender Pontus Jansson (ankle), with the Swede set to take part in training ahead of the showdown with Frank Lampard's men in LS11.

Leeds, though, will be boosted by the return of striker Patrick Bamford after he served the final game of his two-match ban at the weekend for successful deception of a match official.

"(Adam) Forshaw won't be available," Bielsa revealed.

"(Pontus) Jansson will tomorrow try to work normally. And we will see tomorrow how he is.

"Roofe won't be available either. Kemar's problem is more simple than Adam's, but still he won't be available for Wednesday's game."

Asked what the issue was, he said: "It's a calf problem. It's less serious than Forshaw's injury but we have to take care of him."

Defenders Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski remain long-term absentees for the Argentine.