Leeds United confirm Under-23s play-off date and venue as Whites host Coventry City

Leeds United Under-23s will face Coventry City at Elland Road in the Professional Development League national play-offs.

The Whites play host to the Sky Blues having wrapped up the PDL North title in style.

Carlos Corberan's side secured the trophy with three games of the season to spare with a 2-0 victory over Colchester United last month.

Leeds have now been pitted against City in the end-of-season play-offs which will determine the overall winner.

United will take on Coventry after they finished runners-up in the southern section.

The one-off fixture will take place on Monday, April 29 with kick-off set for 7pm at Elland Road.

The winner of the semi-final in LS11 will face either Birmingham City or Ipswich Town in the national final.