After months without action, the Championship season finally gets underway this weekend with each club hoping to make a winning start.

Scroll down and click through the pages as we preview the key talking points ahead of this weekend's second-tier games:

Its been a bumpy and long road back for the Hatters since their relegation in 2007. Three points and it will mark a special evening at Kenilworth Road against Boro, who face being without Randolph, Fry and Friend due to injury.

Two clubs who were separated by the Championship last season meet. The Tykes will be lacking firepower with reports that last terms top scorer Kieffer Moore is off to Wigan Athletic for 4m.

Bolstered by the arrival of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan on Friday, newly-promoted Charlton mark their Championship return against Blackburn, who are expected to have another steady season under Tony Mowbray.

Brentford are likely to hand debuts to a string of new signings while Birmingham face the uphill task of inflicting the Bees first home defeat on the opening weekend of the season since 1992.

Alex Neil has made no secret of his desire to lead Preston into the play-offs. Indeed, one player who will be pivotal to that is fans favourite David Nugent, however, his second debut is set to be delayed due to a knee injury.

Stoke were rocked by the news of Ryan Shawcross broken leg last week. The positive news is Adam Davies, Jordan Cousins, Lee Gregory, Nick Powell, Stephen Ward and Tommy Smith are in contention to make their debuts.

In Grant McCann's first game in charge, Hull City will be hoping Swansea are suffering a somewhat Oli McBurnie hangover after the strikers move to Sheffield United on Friday. Tom Eaves could also feature for his debut.

While new Wigan mascot Crusty the Pie has stolen the headlines, number one target Jamal Lowe is expected to play his part against Neil Warnocks promotion-chasing Cardiff City. Kieffer Moore could watch from the stands.

A productive Friday for the losing play-offs finalists could see Matt Clarke and Krystian Bielik make their debuts in the Monday night game. A win for either side could be the start of a promotion push.